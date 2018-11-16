Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 92,610 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $64,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 121.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 777,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 426,848 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,004.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 204,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 185,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $5,579,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,073,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 146,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 373.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 139,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 92,610 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-purchases-92610-shares-of-iron-mountain-inc-irm.html.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.