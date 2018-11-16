Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,709 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $85,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $9,378,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 302,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 111,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

