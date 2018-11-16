Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Stake Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 285,394 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,330,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 747,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 23.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,823,000 after purchasing an additional 236,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 181.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,025,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,873,000 after purchasing an additional 661,709 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7,840.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

