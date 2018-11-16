Timber Hill LLC Sells 667 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Timber Hill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Timber Hill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Timber Hill LLC owned 0.65% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 99,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $4.43 on Friday, hitting $163.17. 10,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,317. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $151.58 and a 1-year high of $198.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

