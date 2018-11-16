Timber Hill LLC Takes Position in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensco during the second quarter valued at $92,724,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ensco during the second quarter valued at $31,145,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ensco during the third quarter valued at $29,329,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Ensco during the second quarter valued at $21,425,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ensco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,709,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ensco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:ESV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,290. Ensco Plc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

