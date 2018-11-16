Timothy P. Mcfadden Buys 1,000 Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Timothy P. Mcfadden bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $16,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KINS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,297. The company has a market cap of $179.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KINS. ValuEngine downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 398.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 173,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

