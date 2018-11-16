Titan Mining Corp (TI) Director Acquires C$240,000.00 in Stock

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) Director Richard William Warke acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00.

Richard William Warke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, Richard William Warke acquired 10,900 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,753.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Richard William Warke acquired 7,400 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,028.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Richard William Warke acquired 5,000 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Richard William Warke acquired 184,500 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Richard William Warke acquired 187,500 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,375.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Richard William Warke acquired 43,000 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,900.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Richard William Warke acquired 13,500 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,145.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Richard William Warke acquired 17,300 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,144.00.

TSE:TI remained flat at $C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,145. Titan Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$1.65.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C($0.39) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.96 million. Analysts expect that Titan Mining Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Titan Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

