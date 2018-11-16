TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLG. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.67 ($28.68).

Shares of TLG traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €24.18 ($28.12). The company had a trading volume of 115,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 12-month high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

