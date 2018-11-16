Tobam Has $3.38 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 222.4% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $810.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $590.76 and a fifty-two week high of $832.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price target on AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.65.

In other AutoZone news, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.21, for a total value of $4,046,768.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

