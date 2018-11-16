Tobam Sells 13,900 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJR opened at $19.00 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

