Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Director Buys C$101,660.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Katherine Anne Rethy purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,660.00.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,126. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of C$46.24 and a 1-year high of C$68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.25.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

