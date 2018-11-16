Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.89 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $31,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 77,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,452 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,869 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.66.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $96.23 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

