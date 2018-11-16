Toronto Dominion Bank Has $33.62 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 584.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $68.81 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.40%.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

