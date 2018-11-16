Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 172,985 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16,227.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,985 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Nomura dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

