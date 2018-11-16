Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,942 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $82,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 267.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $186.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, $1 reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

NYSE:HON opened at $147.77 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

