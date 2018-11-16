Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.02

Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 235924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 48,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8,375,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000,000,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter worth $161,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter worth $180,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter worth $187,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period.

About Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

