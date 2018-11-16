Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Stake Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,267,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 885,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 307,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after purchasing an additional 288,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,638,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TSS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

