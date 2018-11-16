Total (TOT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

TOT stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Total has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7442 per share. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

