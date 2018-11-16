Town Sports International (CLUB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLUB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 120,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,870. The firm has a market cap of $201.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 2.31. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Town Sports International had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

In other Town Sports International news, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,848.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,749 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,191.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Town Sports International by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 924,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Town Sports International by 782.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 708,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Town Sports International by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 627,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 269,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Town Sports International by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,164 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Town Sports International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 241,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

