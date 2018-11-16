Traders Buy ABIOMED (ABMD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) on weakness during trading on Friday. $77.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.51 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ABIOMED had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. ABIOMED traded down ($1.00) for the day and closed at $319.78

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

