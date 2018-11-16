Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 326 call options.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $420.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki bought 675 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5,158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

