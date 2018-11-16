Traders Buy Shares of AT&T (T) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $195.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $177.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.49 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, AT&T had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. AT&T traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $30.12

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 165.1% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $121,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

