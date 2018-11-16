Traders Buy Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $139.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $139.57 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $23.95

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 45.29% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

