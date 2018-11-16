Traders Sell Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Strength (PYPL)

Traders sold shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $136.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $222.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.75 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Paypal had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Paypal traded up $2.69 for the day and closed at $86.74

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,992.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,755 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,580. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

