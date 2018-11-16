Traders Sell Verizon Communications (VZ) on Strength (VZ)

Investors sold shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on strength during trading on Friday. $167.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $344.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $177.29 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Verizon Communications had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded up $1.13 for the day and closed at $60.21

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 152.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

