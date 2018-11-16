Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s share price dropped 60.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). Approximately 355,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 44,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trakm8 (TRAK) Stock Price Down 60.3%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/trakm8-trak-stock-price-down-60-3.html.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.