Trakm8 (TRAK) Stock Price Down 60.3%

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s share price dropped 60.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). Approximately 355,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 44,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).
About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)
Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.
