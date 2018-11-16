TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Director Sells $48,658.80 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $48,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,543. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $91.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.67.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

