TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG opened at $344.43 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $262.72 and a 12 month high of $377.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,887,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $17,012,044 in the last ninety days. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 15,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,817,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.