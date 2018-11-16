TransUnion (TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $623.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.23 million and the highest is $627.60 million. TransUnion reported sales of $506.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $79.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

