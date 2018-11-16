Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 108,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,288. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.