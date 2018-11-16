Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Stake Lowered by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,896 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.24% of Triton International worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,409,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 240,717 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $110,229.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,074.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Global Ltd Bharti bought 337,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRTN opened at $35.37 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $350.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

