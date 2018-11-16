TrueCar (TRUE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,274. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 2.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. TrueCar’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $103,608.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,007 shares of company stock valued at $120,013. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TrueCar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TrueCar by 33.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TrueCar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

