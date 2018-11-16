TrustNote Price Tops $0.0095 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrustNote has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustNote has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1.99 million worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00141851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00227827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.47 or 0.10146567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009895 BTC.

TrustNote Coin Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.