Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.03 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.45 ($0.49), with a volume of 38104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.70 ($0.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/tungsten-tung-hits-new-12-month-low-at-37-03.html.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

