Tungsten (TUNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.03

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.03 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.45 ($0.49), with a volume of 38104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.70 ($0.51).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, July 23rd.
Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)
Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.
