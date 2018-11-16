Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE TKC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 48,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,437. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

