Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,992,000 after purchasing an additional 47,020 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,375,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,392 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $125.59 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $119.67 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/twin-capital-management-inc-decreases-holdings-in-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.