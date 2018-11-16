Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,272,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $58.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

