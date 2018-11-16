UBS Group Analysts Give Duerr (DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.38 ($60.90).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of Duerr stock traded down €1.86 ($2.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting €29.53 ($34.34). The stock had a trading volume of 127,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 12 month low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 12 month high of €120.55 ($140.17).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.