UBS Group Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Thursday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 85,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.