UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Renishaw (RSW)

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 3,704 ($48.40) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 4,535 ($59.26). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price target on Renishaw from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,511.80 ($58.95).

Get Renishaw alerts:

LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,870 ($50.57) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,024 ($39.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,820 ($76.05).

In other Renishaw news, insider William Lee acquired 800 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,727 ($48.70) per share, with a total value of £29,816 ($38,959.89). Also, insider Carol Chesney acquired 500 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,781 ($49.41) per share, with a total value of £18,905 ($24,702.73).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.