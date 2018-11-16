Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Insider Acquires $1,895,991.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact acquired 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $1,895,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unifi stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 149,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,666. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $496.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $181.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unifi in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 156.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

