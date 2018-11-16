UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (ULVR) Given New GBX 4,085 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (LON:ULVR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,085 ($53.38) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,590 ($59.98) price target on UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,369.85 ($57.10).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,260 ($55.66) on Wednesday. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 has a 12 month low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.55).

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

