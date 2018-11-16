Uniper SE (UN01) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.19 ($28.13).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €26.02 ($30.26). 1,003,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12 month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12 month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

