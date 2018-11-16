United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,636,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 92,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.09%. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

