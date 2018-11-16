United Community Banks (UCBI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. Hovde Group set a $34.00 price objective on United Community Banks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on United Community Banks to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 5,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,798. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.99. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.