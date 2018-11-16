United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $251,781,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Continental by 995.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 873,525 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $34,688,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $14,784,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $13,868,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $93.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Macquarie set a $91.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on United Continental from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $108.00 price target on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

