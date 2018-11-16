United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €50.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UTDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Commerzbank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.93 ($66.20).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €37.94 ($44.12) on Wednesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

