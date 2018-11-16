United Natural Foods (UNFI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.98.

NASDAQ UNFI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 3,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,276. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

