UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $57.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.87 billion to $58.42 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $52.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $225.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.02 billion to $226.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $241.43 billion to $246.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.41.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $278.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,675 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,341,731,000 after buying an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,555,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

