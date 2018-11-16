UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $3,699,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $264.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,675. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

